Recap: DaVita Q1 Earnings

Shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.21% year over year to $2.09, which beat the estimate of $1.80.

Revenue of $2,820,000,000 decreased by 0.74% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $2,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

DaVita Sees FY 2021 Adj. Operating Income $1.75B-$1.875B

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eg4auwmr

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $125.28

Company's 52-week low was at $74.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.03%

Company Overview

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates over 3,100 facilities worldwide, mostly in the U.S., and treats over 240,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate U.S. dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives approximately 69% of U.S. sales at government (primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remaining 31% coming from commercial insurers. However, while commercial insurers represented only about 10% of the U.S. patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the U.S. dialysis business.