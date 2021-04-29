Columbia Sportswear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.00% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $625,606,000 higher by 10.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $594,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Columbia Sportswear Sees FY21 EPS $4.05-$4.30 Vs. $4.06 Est., Sales $3.04B-$3.08B Vs. $3.01B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2155/38206

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $114.31

52-week low: $57.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.59%

Company Overview

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has significant sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. Most sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia, to manufacture its products.