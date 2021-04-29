Recap: DexCom Q1 Earnings

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $505,000,000 up by 24.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $484,230,000.

Outlook

DexCom Sees FY21 Sales $2.26B-$2.36B Vs. $2.32B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2sggkmok

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $456.23

Company's 52-week low was at $305.63

Price action over last quarter: down 3.53%

Company Profile

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetics. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to include the disposable sensor and the durable receiver.