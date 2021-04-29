Five9: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.29% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $137,882,000 up by 45.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $122,630,000.

Outlook

Five9 Raises FY21 Adj. EPS From $0.75-$0.79 To $0.89-$0.93 vs $0.76 Estimate, Sales From $518.5M To $521.5M To $548.5M-$551.5M vs $520.7M Est.

Five9 Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.13-$0.14 vs $0.12 Estimate, Sales $131.5M-$132.5M vs $122M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://five9.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TT-3qwULQZ6nbogHV97QpA

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $201.75

52-week low: $89.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.71%

Company Profile

Five9 Inc is a provider of intelligent cloud software for contact centers. Its solutions support omnichannel communication and include automatic call distribution and interactive voice response. Five9's intelligent routing solutions can direct customer inquiries to the call center agent best able to handle a customer's inquiry and suggest the best course of action for an agent to resolve the question quickly and satisfyingly. Some of its solutions include Digital Engagement, Inbound & Outbound services, Virtual Assistant, Workforce Optimization, Reporting & Analytics, and Workflow Automation. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.