eHealth: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.69% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $134,214,000 up by 26.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $111,340,000.

Looking Ahead

eHealth Sees FY21 Adj. ES $2.77-$3.26 vs $2.82 Est., Sales $660M-$700M vs $682.98M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ikebge4v

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $137.49

52-week low: $47.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.36%

Company Profile

eHealth Inc offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone. The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the United States and offers thousands of plans online. All of the company's revenue is from the United States.