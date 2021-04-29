Matthews International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.27% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $417,154,000 up by 11.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $392,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Matthews International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $43.75

Company's 52-week low was at $17.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.35%

Company Profile

Matthews International Corp is a personal services company that primarily provides brand solution services, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States and Europe. The majority of Matthews' revenue is derived from its SGK Brand Solutions business, which provides brand development services, printing equipment, creative design services, and embossing tools to the consumer packaged goods and packaging industries. The company's Memorialization segment, which sells bronze and granite memorials, caskets, and cremation equipment to the cemetery and funeral home industries, also contributes a significant amount. Most of Matthews' revenue is generated from sales made in the U.S., while European customers also contribute a sizable percentage.