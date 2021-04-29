Recap: Gilead Sciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.81% year over year to $2.08, which missed the estimate of $2.09.

Revenue of $6,423,000,000 higher by 15.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,740,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.75 and $7.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $21,700,000,000 and $22,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4j7y6i4m

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $85.67

52-week low: $56.56

Price action over last quarter: down 8.98%

Company Description

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.