Recap: First Solar Q1 Earnings

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.71% year over year to $0.81, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $803,374,000 higher by 50.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $771,310,000.

Guidance

First Solar Sees FY 2021 Net Sales $2.85B-$3.025B Vs $2.94B Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.firstsolar.com%2F&eventid=3081587&sessionid=1&key=00895038DECFB703083D492F59423B40®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $112.50

52-week low: $37.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.74%

Company Profile

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio.