Power Integrations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $173,737,000 rose by 58.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,480,000.

Guidance

Power Integrations Sees Q2 Revenues Flat YoY, Plus Or Minus 5%; Sees Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50-50.5%

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.power.com%2F&eventid=3081493&sessionid=1&key=CF46DB8D8E342897E1128F133BF89378®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $127.39

52-week low: $50.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.56%

Company Description

Power Integrations Inc is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in mobile phones, computers, entertainment & networking equipment, appliances, industrial controls, and light-emitting diodes. The firm's portfolio of products includes power-conversion products, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, and switches. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China and Hong Kong, and the rest comes from Taiwan, Korea, Europe, Japan, the United States, and other countries across the world.