Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 0.21% year over year to $9.64, which beat the estimate of $7.92.
Revenue of $451,000,000 up by 15.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $422,260,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Credit Acceptance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xn5pwjse
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $539.00
52-week low: $266.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.46%
Company Description
Credit Acceptance Corp is a consumer finance company that specializes in automobile loans. These loans are offered through a U.S. nationwide network of automobile dealers that benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who could otherwise not obtain financing. The company also benefits from repeat and referral sales, and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for financing, but qualify for traditional financing. The company derives its revenue from finance charges, premiums earned on the reinsurance of vehicle service contracts, and other fees. Of these, financing charges, including servicing fees, are by far the largest source of revenue.
