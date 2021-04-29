Skyworks Solutions: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 76.87% over the past year to $2.37, which beat the estimate of $2.35.

Revenue of $1,172,000,000 up by 52.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $2.13 and $2.13.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,075,000,000 and $1,125,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yojjv9iq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $201.99

Company's 52-week low was at $96.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.80%

Company Description

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.