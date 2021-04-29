Why Cheesecake Factory's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter EPS of $0.20, up from $0.13 year over year and better-than-expected sales results.

Cheesecake Factory owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary.

Cheesecake Factory's stock was trading 6.5% higher at $62.82 per share at the time of wrtiing. The stock has a 52-week high of $65 and a 52-week low of $16.80.