Why Cheesecake Factory's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter EPS of $0.20, up from $0.13 year over year and better-than-expected sales results.
Cheesecake Factory owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary.
Cheesecake Factory's stock was trading 6.5% higher at $62.82 per share at the time of wrtiing. The stock has a 52-week high of $65 and a 52-week low of $16.80.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas