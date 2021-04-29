 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cheesecake Factory's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Why Cheesecake Factory's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter EPS of $0.20, up from $0.13 year over year and better-than-expected sales results.

Cheesecake Factory owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary.

Cheesecake Factory's stock was trading 6.5% higher at $62.82 per share at the time of wrtiing. The stock has a 52-week high of $65 and a 52-week low of $16.80.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAKE)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Outlook For Cheesecake Factory
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com