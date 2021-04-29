 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perficient Reports Q1 Beat, Extends Share Buyback, Issues Robust Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
Perficient Reports Q1 Beat, Extends Share Buyback, Issues Robust Q2 Guidance
  • Perficient Inc (NASDAQ: PRFTreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year on year to $169.3 million, exceeding the consensus of $166.62 million.
  • Services revenues excluding reimbursable expenses rose 18% to $166.5 million. The offshore revenue grew 130%, with 42% organic growth.
  • Adjusted EPS stood at $0.75, beating the analyst estimate of $0.67.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 46% to $34.6 million.
  • The company extended Perficient's stock repurchase program on April 27, 2021, by an additional $50 million for a total repurchase of $315 million.
  • The company held $72 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Perficient Q2 revenue guidance lies between $173 million to $179 million, above the analyst consensus of $170.22 million. The adjusted EPS outlook lies between $0.77 to $0.80, above the consensus estimate of $0.72.
  • Price action: PRFT shares traded higher by 1.39% at $64.78 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRFT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com