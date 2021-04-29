Preview: Balchem's Earnings

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, April 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Balchem EPS will likely be near $0.84 while revenue will be around $181.59 million, according to analysts. Balchem reported a profit of $0.81 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $174.44 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 3.7%. Revenue would be up 4.1% from the same quarter last year. Balchem's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.70 0.56 0.60 EPS Actual 0.83 0.83 0.85 0.81 Revenue Estimate 175.33 M 171.13 M 161.35 M 169.87 M Revenue Actual 180.71 M 175.14 M 173.35 M 174.44 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Balchem are up 43.23%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Balchem is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.