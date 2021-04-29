AdvanSix's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, April 30, AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.71 and sales around $352.55 million. In the same quarter last year, AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.31 on revenue of $302.71 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 129.03%. Sales would be up 16.46% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 -0.05 0.31 0.16 EPS Actual 0.94 -0.02 0.41 0.31 Revenue Estimate 292.00 M 266.77 M 281.30 M 307.90 M Revenue Actual 340.27 M 281.91 M 233.02 M 302.71 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of AdvanSix are up 153.87%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AdvanSix is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.