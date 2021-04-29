Earnings Outlook For Civeo

On Friday, April 30, Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Civeo EPS loss is expected to be around $0.56, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $125.30 million. Civeo reported a loss of $0.01 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $138.79 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 5500.0%. Revenue would have fallen 9.72% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.05 -0.1 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.16 0.04 0 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 121.60 M 115.50 M 89.20 M 135.60 M Revenue Actual 133.38 M 142.86 M 114.70 M 138.79 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Civeo were trading at $17.19 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 154.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Civeo is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.