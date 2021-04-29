Earnings Preview: Portland General Electric

On Friday, April 30, Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Portland General Electric is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Portland General Electric EPS is expected to be around $0.9, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $576.16 million. In the same quarter last year, Portland General Electric posted EPS of $0.91 on sales of $564.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 1.1%. Sales would be up 2.16% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 -0.33 0.33 0.90 EPS Actual 0.57 -0.19 0.43 0.91 Revenue Estimate 553.33 M 503.08 M 455.84 M 574.64 M Revenue Actual 562.00 M 556.00 M 469.00 M 564.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric were trading at $49.6 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Portland General Electric is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.