Earnings Outlook For LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, April 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict LyondellBasell Industries will report earnings of $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion. In the same quarter last year, LyondellBasell Industries reported EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $7.49 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 76.19% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 21.3% from the same quarter last year. LyondellBasell Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.12 0.65 1.50 EPS Actual 2.19 1.27 0.68 1.47 Revenue Estimate 7.03 B 6.73 B 5.66 B 7.60 B Revenue Actual 7.94 B 6.78 B 5.55 B 7.49 B

Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries were trading at $106.34 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LyondellBasell Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.