Recap: Janus Henderson Q1 Earnings

Shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 51.67% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $644,000,000 up by 16.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $629,020,000.

Guidance

Janus Henderson Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Janus Henderson Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.janushenderson.com%2F&eventid=3081916&sessionid=1&key=65081CE8E661802DF0606886330A17E8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.23

Company's 52-week low was at $15.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.62%

Company Overview

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (48% of managed assets), self-directed (20%) and institutional (32%) clients under the Janus Henderson, Perkins and Intech banners. At the end of 2020, fundamental equities (55%), quantitative equities (10%), fixed-income (20%), multi-asset (12%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's estimated USD 387 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 55% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (31%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.