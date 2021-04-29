 Skip to main content

Recap: Visteon Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 900.00% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $746,000,000 rose by 16.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $712,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Visteon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vwu5ikdp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $147.55

52-week low: $53.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.73%

Company Profile

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions and Smartcore.

 

