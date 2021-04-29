 Skip to main content

Sonic Automotive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 207.50% over the past year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $2,787,000,000 rose by 20.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,530,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sonic Automotive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=3082297&sessionid=1&key=D4A4D3B94FC999A2B7153F3648187CC5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.07

52-week low: $18.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.73%

Company Description

Sonic Automotive is by our estimate the sixth-largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle unit sales. The company has 84 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 16 EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 88% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 60% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at over 24%. 2020's revenue was $9.8 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.4 billion.

 

