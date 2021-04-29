 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Materion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.70% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $354,386,000 up by 27.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $332,450,000.

Guidance

Materion sees Q2 EPS of $0.72-$0.76 FY21 EPS of $3.00-$3.30.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2095/39478

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $80.70

52-week low: $45.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.11%

Company Profile

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.

 

Related Articles (MTRN)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com