Materion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.70% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $354,386,000 up by 27.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $332,450,000.

Guidance

Materion sees Q2 EPS of $0.72-$0.76 FY21 EPS of $3.00-$3.30.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2095/39478

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $80.70

52-week low: $45.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.11%

Company Profile

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.