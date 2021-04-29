Materion: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 90.70% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.60.
Revenue of $354,386,000 up by 27.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $332,450,000.
Guidance
Materion sees Q2 EPS of $0.72-$0.76 FY21 EPS of $3.00-$3.30.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2095/39478
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $80.70
52-week low: $45.20
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.11%
Company Profile
Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.
