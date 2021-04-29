Recap: McDonald's Q1 Earnings

Shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.61% year over year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $1.81.

Revenue of $5,125,000,000 higher by 8.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

McDonald's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447336&tp_key=5db9da6c78

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $235.63

52-week low: $167.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.05%

Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2020 systemwide sales of $93 billion across 39,000 stores and 119 countries. McDonald's revolutionized the restaurant industry with a cheap and fast core menu, building its impressive footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees. The firm earns 57% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed. McDonald's owns 55% of the real estate and 80% of the buildings in its franchise system, offering it substantial leverage in maintaining quality standards and consistency across markets.