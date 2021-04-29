Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.16% year over year to $1.74, which missed the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $11,073,000,000 higher by 2.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,110,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.35 and $7.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPVo1TXJ6KzVDL2s3OE9YejV2SWgxYU5zaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjUrTEdoZEprWHZjQT09

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $67.16

Company's 52-week low was at $54.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.86%

Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.