 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.16% year over year to $1.74, which missed the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $11,073,000,000 higher by 2.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,110,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.35 and $7.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPVo1TXJ6KzVDL2s3OE9YejV2SWgxYU5zaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjUrTEdoZEprWHZjQT09

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $67.16

Company's 52-week low was at $54.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.86%

Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Apple Tops Q2 Estimates
8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
Roche, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Are Latest To Win European Medicines Agency's CHMP Positive Opinion
Bristol Myers' Psoriasis Med Deucravacitinib Superior To Amgen's Otezla, New Data Shows
Bristol Myers To Build First Cell Therapy Factory In Europe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com