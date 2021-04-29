 Skip to main content

Textron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $2,879,000,000 up by 3.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.80 and $3.00.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.textron.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $61.90

52-week low: $21.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.64%

Company Description

Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services specialty aircraft for various end markets, but the company also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft, armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end market. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others.

 

