Recap: Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 Earnings

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 145.24% over the past year to $7.21, which beat the estimate of $6.65.

Revenue of $9,906,000,000 rose by 59.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,720,000,000.

Outlook

Thermo Fisher Scientific hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Thermo Fisher Scientific hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.thermofisher.com%2F&eventid=3082351&sessionid=1&key=9191782BB222C53C8DB24DA63BEF39B0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $532.57

Company's 52-week low was at $324.35

Price action over last quarter: down 7.24%

Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (17%); life science solutions (38%); and lab products and services (38%).