Recap: Southern Q1 Earnings

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.64% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $5,910,000,000 up by 17.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,490,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Southern hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.southerncompany.com/information-for-investors/investor-information/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.40

Company's 52-week low was at $50.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.48%

Company Description

Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of generating capacity, primarily for serving regulated customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Wholly owned unregulated Southern Power Co. owns 12 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.