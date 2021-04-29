 Skip to main content

West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 102.97% year over year to $2.05, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $670,700,000 higher by 36.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $611,390,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.95 and $7.10.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,630,000,000 and $2,655,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6jyxfvm5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $326.51

Company's 52-week low was at $185.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.45%

Company Overview

West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (77% of 2020 sales) and contract-manufactured products (23%). It generates 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

 

