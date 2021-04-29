Nokia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) rose 17.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 700.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $6,121,000,000 up by 12.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,830,000,000.

Outlook

Nokia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Nokia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ywc3wv68

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.79

52-week low: $3.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.06%

Company Profile

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.