Recap: NovoCure Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 200.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $134,695,000 higher by 32.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $139,360,000.

Looking Ahead

NovoCure hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NovoCure hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ycx5povk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $220.48

Company's 52-week low was at $55.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.14%

Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd serves in the healthcare sector of the United States. Its business involves commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.

 

