Recap: NovoCure Q1 Earnings
Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 200.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.02.
Revenue of $134,695,000 higher by 32.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $139,360,000.
Looking Ahead
NovoCure hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
NovoCure hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ycx5povk
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $220.48
Company's 52-week low was at $55.40
Price action over last quarter: Up 34.14%
Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd serves in the healthcare sector of the United States. Its business involves commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.
