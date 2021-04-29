Generac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) moved higher by 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 173.56% year over year to $2.38, which beat the estimate of $1.87.

Revenue of $807,434,000 higher by 69.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $730,180,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,479,000,000 and $3,603,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m57swe5x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $364.00

Company's 52-week low was at $90.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.58%

Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs and manufactures power generation equipment and other engines- powered products serving residential, commercial, oil, gas, and other industrial markets. It offers standby generators, and portable and mobile generators for a variety of applications. In addition, the company offers lighting, heating, pumps, and outdoor power equipment. Generac reports sales in multiple divisions: residential, commercial and industrial, and others. The company has the capability to produce a wide range of engine products from certain stationary generator solutions to much larger multimegawatt systems. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.