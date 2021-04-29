Amarin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $142,170,000 declined by 8.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $147,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2037/40926

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.25

Company's 52-week low was at $3.36

Price action over last quarter: down 21.07%

Company Profile

Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its lead product includes Vascepa.