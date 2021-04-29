Amarin: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $142,170,000 declined by 8.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $147,100,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 07:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2037/40926
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $9.25
Company's 52-week low was at $3.36
Price action over last quarter: down 21.07%
Company Profile
Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its lead product includes Vascepa.
