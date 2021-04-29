1-800-Flowers.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 114.29% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $474,234,000 rose by 70.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $412,750,000.

Looking Ahead

1-800-FLOWERS.COM sees Q4 sales growth of 10-15% year over year and FY21 sales growth of 40% year over year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/flws/mediaframe/44749/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.61

52-week low: $17.42

Price action over last quarter: down 18.32%

Company Overview

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food and gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including fresh flowers, premium, fruits, popcorn, specialty treats, cookies and baked gifts, premium chocolates, confectionery, gift baskets, premium English muffins, steaks and chops, and others. The company offers products through omnichannel and multiple brands, such as Harry and David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl's, Fannie May, 1-800-Baskets.com, Wolferman's, Fruit Bouquets by 1800Flowers.com, and Stock Yards. The company's BloomNet Wire Service provides products and services for florists.