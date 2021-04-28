Waste Connections: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.69% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $1,396,000,000 up by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,380,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $118.79

Company's 52-week low was at $83.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.69%

Company Overview

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.