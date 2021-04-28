Recap: TTM Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.78% year over year to $0.23, which were in line with the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $526,432,000 decreased by 13.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $511,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $0.27 and $0.33.

Q2 revenue expected between $525,000,000 and $565,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ersvm2p6

Technicals

52-week high: $15.28

52-week low: $10.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.97%

Company Profile

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.