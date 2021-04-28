Recap: TTM Technologies Q1 Earnings
Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 27.78% year over year to $0.23, which were in line with the estimate of $0.23.
Revenue of $526,432,000 decreased by 13.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $511,080,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 EPS expected between $0.27 and $0.33.
Q2 revenue expected between $525,000,000 and $565,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ersvm2p6
Technicals
52-week high: $15.28
52-week low: $10.08
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.97%
Company Profile
TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.
