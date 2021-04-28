Pegasystems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 420.00% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
Revenue of $313,499,000 up by 18.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $306,640,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Pegasystems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144131
Price Action
52-week high: $148.80
52-week low: $76.35
Price action over last quarter: down 6.37%
Company Profile
Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process automation. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process automation with customer engagement applications.
