Pegasystems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 420.00% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $313,499,000 up by 18.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $306,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pegasystems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144131

Price Action

52-week high: $148.80

52-week low: $76.35

Price action over last quarter: down 6.37%

Company Profile

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process automation. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process automation with customer engagement applications.