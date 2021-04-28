 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pegasystems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 420.00% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $313,499,000 up by 18.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $306,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pegasystems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144131

Price Action

52-week high: $148.80

52-week low: $76.35

Price action over last quarter: down 6.37%

Company Profile

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process automation. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process automation with customer engagement applications.

 

Related Articles (PEGA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pegasystems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings