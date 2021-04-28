Recap: FormFactor Q1 Earnings
Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 15.15% year over year to $0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.39.
Revenue of $186,636,000 rose by 16.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $183,000,000.
Outlook
Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.28 and $0.36.
Q2 revenue expected between $180,000,000 and $192,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 04:25 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ryqwodyu
Technicals
52-week high: $52.39
52-week low: $21.97
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.81%
Company Overview
FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports advanced semiconductor probe card products. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.
