Recap: Jakks Pacific Q1 Earnings

Shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 145.83% year over year to ($1.77), which beat the estimate of ($3.86).

Revenue of $83,843,000 up by 25.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $63,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vdiknww8

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.58

52-week low: $0.48

Price action over last quarter: down 10.36%

Company Overview

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets and others. The brands under which these products are sold include Road Champs, Spy Net, Fisher Price, Kawasaki, JAKKS Pets, Disney Frozen, Black & Decker, Spiderman, Toy Story, Sesame Street, among others. The company's segments are Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. of which a majority of revenue is derived from the Toy/Consumer products segment.