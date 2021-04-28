Recap: AXT Q1 Earnings

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 900.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $31,350,000 rose by 51.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AXT hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rxjg239w

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.84

52-week low: $4.29

Price action over last quarter: down 22.12%

Company Description

AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single element substrates. It's compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Taiwan, China, North America and the Asia Pacific of which China derives maximum revenue to the company.