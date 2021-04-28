 Skip to main content

HNI: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
Shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.43% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $484,293,000 higher by 3.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $458,910,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HNI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $43.85

Company's 52-week low was at $19.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.80%

Company Description

HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its office furniture segment, which consists of products such as panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products. These products are sold primarily through a national system of dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. The hearth segment consists of products including gas-, wood-, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.

 

