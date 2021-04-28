Recap: Digimarc Q1 Earnings

Shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.43% year over year to ($0.50), which beat the estimate of ($0.55).

Revenue of $6,700,000 higher by 8.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5n3qeau

Price Action

52-week high: $58.74

52-week low: $11.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.34%

Company Overview

Digimarc Corp provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers and license technology and patented inventions to solution providers. Its Digimarc Platform applies a unique identifier to virtually all media objects including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The company generates revenue through commercial and government applications of its technology. It serves three primary markets: Government, Retail and Media. The company derives its revenue primarily from software development services, subscriptions for products and related services, and licensing of patents.