Recap: Conmed Q1 Earnings
Shares of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 23.53% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.44.
Revenue of $232,677,000 rose by 8.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $216,880,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.20.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,000,000,000 and $1,030,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqty4c9q
Technicals
52-week high: $136.55
52-week low: $60.65
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.85%
Company Profile
Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.
