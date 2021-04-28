Recap: Conmed Q1 Earnings

Shares of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.53% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $232,677,000 rose by 8.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $216,880,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,000,000,000 and $1,030,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqty4c9q

Technicals

52-week high: $136.55

52-week low: $60.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.85%

Company Profile

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.