VSE: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.56% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $164,981,000 declined by 7.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,290,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

VSE hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $45.01

52-week low: $17.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.24%

Company Description

VSE Corp is a United States-based company operates as a diversified service and supply activity. The company operates through three segments. The supply-chain management group provides sourcing, logistics, data management, and other services to help clients with supply-chain management efforts. The aviation group provides parts, supply-chain solutions, and other services for aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The federal services group provides military sales, refurbishment, and various other services to the U.S. Army and other customers along with providing technical and consulting services. The United States Postal Service and U.S. Department of Defense are the company's largest customers, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales.