Recap: Annaly Capital Management Q1 Earnings

Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.10% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $763,378,000 higher by 37.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $567,780,000.

Guidance

Annaly Capital Management hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.02

Company's 52-week low was at $5.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.20%

Company Overview

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. The company segments its operations into Residential and Commercial real estate investments. While Annaly's Residential assets are primarily comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities and debentures, it is primarily invested in commercial mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities in its Commercial unit through its subsidiary, Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group. Agency mortgage-backed securities and debentures make up the majority of the company's overall portfolio. Most of the company's counterparties are located in the U.S. Annaly generates nearly all of its revenue from the spread between interest earned on its assets and interest payments made on its borrowings.