Recap: Coeur Mining Q1 Earnings

Shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.00% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $202,117,000 higher by 16.72% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $207,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Coeur Mining Reaffirms FY 2021 Guidance

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.60

52-week low: $3.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.85%

Company Profile

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, rochester, wharf, and kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and North America.