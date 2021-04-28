Recap: CNO Finl Group Q1 Earnings
Shares of CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 5.17% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.52.
Revenue of $1,006,000,000 higher by 40.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $888,190,000.
Guidance
CNO Finl Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
52-week high: $26.64
52-week low: $11.64
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.05%
Company Overview
CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. The company's operating segment includes Annuity; Health and Life. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The Health segment includes Supplemental Health and Medicare Supplement. The company focus on serving the senior and middle-income markets.
