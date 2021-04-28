Recap: CNO Finl Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.17% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $1,006,000,000 higher by 40.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $888,190,000.

Guidance

CNO Finl Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $26.64

52-week low: $11.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.05%

Company Overview

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. The company's operating segment includes Annuity; Health and Life. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The Health segment includes Supplemental Health and Medicare Supplement. The company focus on serving the senior and middle-income markets.