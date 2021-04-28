Faro Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $76,331,000 decreased by 4.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,110,000.

Outlook

Faro Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Faro Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $97.88

Company's 52-week low was at $49.00

Price action over last quarter: down 1.76%

Company Description

Faro Technologies Inc is a global technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The operating segments of the company are 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.