Recap: LSB Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.81% year over year to ($0.82), which missed the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $98,116,000 up by 17.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $99,190,000.

Outlook

LSB Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LSB Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.69

52-week low: $1.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.62%

Company Profile

LSB Industries Inc is engaged in manufacturing and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. Its products include ammonia, fertilizer grade AN (HDAN) and UAN for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, sulfuric acids, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications and solutions. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.