Werner Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) moved higher by 0.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 70.00% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.63.
Revenue of $616,446,000 up by 4.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $610,120,000.
Guidance
Werner Enterprises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wern/mediaframe/42362/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $48.81
52-week low: $35.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.00%
Company Description
Werner Enterprises ranks among the top five full-truckload carriers by revenue, with a fleet of more than 7,800 tractors, including owner operators. It derives about 80% of its top line from a wide array of full-truckload shipping services (including dedicated contract carriage); roughly 20% comes from non-asset-based logistics operations, including truck brokerage.
