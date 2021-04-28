Werner Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) moved higher by 0.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 70.00% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $616,446,000 up by 4.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $610,120,000.

Guidance

Werner Enterprises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wern/mediaframe/42362/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $48.81

52-week low: $35.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.00%

Company Description

Werner Enterprises ranks among the top five full-truckload carriers by revenue, with a fleet of more than 7,800 tractors, including owner operators. It derives about 80% of its top line from a wide array of full-truckload shipping services (including dedicated contract carriage); roughly 20% comes from non-asset-based logistics operations, including truck brokerage.