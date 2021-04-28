 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eBay: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.56% year over year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $3,023,000,000 rose by 27.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $0.91 and $0.96.

Q2 revenue expected between $2,980,000,000 and $3,030,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ebayinc.com%2F&eventid=3082311&sessionid=1&key=242A973A1BEDA68B160D178904CC9CA9&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $65.11

52-week low: $37.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.96%

Company Overview

With $100 billion in marketplace gross merchandise volume, or GMV, generated in 2020, eBay's Marketplace facilitated more than 2% of the $4.3 trillion global online commerce market (based on eMarketer estimates). EBay's strategic priorities include revitalizing its Marketplace platform by emphasizing its unique product assortment and value proposition, improving the seller and buyer experience, utilizing structured data/artificial intelligence for listing searches, promoted listing advertising, and improving its mobile commerce capabilities. EBay partnered with Netherlands-based Adyen for payment intermediation beginning in 2018.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Shapeways Lands SPAC Deal, Announces Desktop Metal Partnership
Understanding eBay's Unusual Options Activity
How To Own A Piece Of An Original 1976 Apple I Computer
P/E Ratio Insights for eBay
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In eBay And Howmet Aerospace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings