eBay: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.56% year over year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $3,023,000,000 rose by 27.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $0.91 and $0.96.

Q2 revenue expected between $2,980,000,000 and $3,030,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ebayinc.com%2F&eventid=3082311&sessionid=1&key=242A973A1BEDA68B160D178904CC9CA9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $65.11

52-week low: $37.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.96%

Company Overview

With $100 billion in marketplace gross merchandise volume, or GMV, generated in 2020, eBay's Marketplace facilitated more than 2% of the $4.3 trillion global online commerce market (based on eMarketer estimates). EBay's strategic priorities include revitalizing its Marketplace platform by emphasizing its unique product assortment and value proposition, improving the seller and buyer experience, utilizing structured data/artificial intelligence for listing searches, promoted listing advertising, and improving its mobile commerce capabilities. EBay partnered with Netherlands-based Adyen for payment intermediation beginning in 2018.